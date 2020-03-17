Nvidia cancels future announcements

Nvidia has now changed its mind altogether when it comes to its GTC-based announcements and has postponed everything for the foreseeable future.

Originally, Nvidia was going to host its usual GPU Technology Conference (GTC), then Coronavirus hit, and it switched to an online-only event with a keynote speech by Nvidia founder and CEO, Jensen Huang. Then last week, it announced that it was cutting the keynote speech in favour of what was effectively a series of announcements followed by an investor call. Now, we're down to, well, nothing.

In its latest statement, Nvidia has declared that it's better to wait. Huang explained, 'we have exciting products and news to share with you but this isn’t the right time.' He continued, 'we’re going to hold off on sharing our GTC news for now. That way, our employees, partners, the media and analysts who follow us, and our customers around the world can focus on staying safe and reducing the spread of the virus.'

The current plan by Nvidia is to 'still stream tons of great content from researchers and developers who have prepared great talks,' but there won't be any announcements by Nvidia itself.

That means no new information on the upcoming Ampere GPU architecture that we're all itching to find out more about. It's simultaneously surprising news and yet also not that surprising, given Nvidia presumably feels it's a bit distasteful to go too crazy with big news at a time like this. Also, it's not like markets are particularly strong or anyone is feeling particularly comfortable about their financial situation so now was not going to be a good time to announce expensive new products.

It's still a shame though and a bit of good news, even just in the form of Ampere news, would have certainly been welcomed.

Nvidia hasn't said when it will make an announcement next, presumably because of these uncertain times that make it tricky to narrow anything down to a date.

No news is good news? Well, not really. Still, we'll keep you informed when we know more about what's next for the firm.