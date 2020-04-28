Nvidia announces GTC keynote speech date

Nvidia has finally settled on a date for its GTC 2020 keynote address and it's May 14th.

After a lot of back and forth, moving of dates, postponements, and even cancellations, all thanks to COVID-19, Nvidia has picked out a date that works for it.

Previously, much of the company's GPU Technology Conference was broken up into multiple pieces with many presentations and sessions taken online as part of Nvidia's digital GTC conference, but there was no sign of a keynote from the big name itself. That looked like it was never going to happen after being postponed indefinitely earlier in the year, but we're here now. At last.

Predictably, there's no official news on what will be announced on May 14th but it's fairly easy to speculate. One big expectation is that Ampere, Nvidia's next-generation graphics architecture will finally be announced. The successor to Turing, it's expected to power the RTX 3000-series of graphics cards, and, honestly, everyone has been anticipating it for what feels like a long time by now. Of course, we don't know what Ampere will mean exactly but it's safe to say faster speeds and better performance is going to be a crucial thing here. Some rumours even suggest up to 50 percent faster performance.

It's also expected that we'll see news of Nvidia's transition to the 7nm process node which should go a long way to achieving such goals.

Nvidia has offered a tiny subtle nod in favour of Ampere announcements in the form of stating to 'get amped for latest platform breakthroughs in AI, deep learning, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and professional graphics' because, well, they used the word 'amped'. That has to be a sign, surely? We shall see.

Originally scheduled for March 23rd, it's been a long time coming but we're guessing that despite issues with COVID-19, Nvidia is keen to get on with things and give a little excitement to those able to budget for some ludicrously expensive graphics cards in future.

As always, Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang, will be hosting the keynote speech. It'll be on YouTube live on May 14th at 6am PT. That's 2pm UK time.