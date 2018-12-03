Nvidia has officially pushed the upper end of its consumer-oriented RTX range, announcing the Titan RTX - claimed to be 'the fastest PC graphics card ever built' and so it should be at £2,399 (inc. VAT).

Previously, Nvidia's consumer-oriented RTX range - the first to be based around the new Turing architecture with its ray tracing RT and deep learning Tensor Core acceleration hardware - topped out at the already-fairly-expensive GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Now, the company has announced another model aimed firmly at those with extremely deep pockets: The Titan RTX.

Based on the same TU102 Turing GPU as the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and Quadro RTX 6000, the Titan RTX borrows most of its specification from the workstation-oriented Quadro RTX 6000: The card boasts six processing clusters with a total of 36 texture processing clusters for 72 streaming multiprocessors, 4,608 active CUDA cores, 758 Tensor cores, and 72 RT cores, all running at a base clock of 1,350MHz and boost clock of 1,770MHz. The card also includes 24GB of GDDR6 memory - non-ECC, naturally - running at an effective 7,000MHz on a 384-bit bus for 672GB/s of bandwidth.

The card, available exclusively in Nvidia-designed format, includes three DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI, and one USB Type C connector with VirtualLink compatibility, along with two eight-pin PCI Express connectors. Nvidia is claiming a 280W thermal design profile (TDP), though it recommends a 650W minimum power supply. The dual-slot design includes dual fans over a vapour chamber cooler covered in diecast aluminium, while an NVLink bridge connector allows for two cards to be paired up in SLI in a single system.

Nvidia has confirmed that the boards will be available later this month, priced at an eye-watering £2,399 (inc. VAT). Those looking to spend that sort of cash on a gaming card can find more information, and a link to be alerted when sales go live, on the official website.