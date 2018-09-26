Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 2070 availability

Nvidia has confirmed that the GeForce RTX 2070 family of add-in graphics cards, the lowest-end variant of its ray tracing and artificial intelligence (AI) focused consumer GPUs yet launched, will be available from October 17th with US retail pricing set at $499 for third-party and $599 for Founders Edition variants.

While reviews of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080, the first consumer cards to be based around Nvidia's Turing graphics processing architecture with its RT ray tracing and Tensor artificial intelligence accelerating cores, have shown impressive performance, the company has come under considerable criticism for its brazen approach to pricing which sees the top-end cards retailing for north of £1,000. The GeForce RTX 2070 is Nvidia's answer: a lower-end card, still with RT and Tensor cores, with pricing set at the family's lowest level yet.

According to Nvidia's announcement, the GeForce RTX 2070 family will launch on October 17th with US pricing set at $599 for the pre-overclocked Founders Edition direct from Nvidia and a starting price of $499 for cards from the company's third-party board partners. In all cases, the cards come with 8GB of GDDR6 with 14Gbps of memory throughput; the Founders Edition runs its boost clock at 1,710MHz for 45 trillion RTX operations per second (RTX-OPS), while the stock versions will run at 1,620MHz for 42T RTX-OPS. Both, however, have a base clock of 1,410MHz, while the Founders Edition has a slightly higher thermal design profile (TDP) at 185W to the stock 175W.

More information on the cards can be found on Nvidia's website.