Nvidia announces another GTC keynote for October

Nvidia has announced that it will be hosting another GTC keynote in October.

Planned for October 5th to October 9th, the keynote will offer updates to all things Nvidia, i.e. products and technologies. It'll also provide an opportunity for numerous computer science companies and individuals to discuss their new and upcoming technologies and how everything could potentially intersect. In all, there will be more than 500 sessions with seven separate programming streams that run across North America, Europe, Israel, India, Taiwan, Japan and Korea. Each will have access to live demos, specialist content, along with local startup information and sponsorship arrangements.

GTC typically promises the latest innovations in AI, data science, graphics, high performance and edge computing, networking, VR and autonomous machines, so a little bit of everything important to Nvidia really.

In a statement, Nvidia's vice president of corporate marketing and developer programs, Greg Estes, explained, "GTC is the only conference that brings together the leading developers, top decision makers in business and government, experts from research institutions and leading platform providers to advance the state of the art in the foremost areas of technology," adding "we’re thrilled to be able to share the amazing work of more than 500 experts from NVIDIA and our worldwide community to solve today’s toughest challenges."

This GTC includes sponsors such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, Facebook, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, VMware, Cisco, Lenovo, ASUS, Booz Allen Hamilton, and IBM. It will also include a series of panels looking at diverse topics ranging from national strategies to equitable AI.

Developers will also get the chance to participate in one of 16 full-day training workshops with the classes teaching the latest skills in CUDA, RAPIDS, natural language processing and more.

The previous GTC was back in May where Nvidia showed off the Ampere-based GA100 accelerator. There's also news of a gaming and consumer-orientated event on September 1st which is expected to be the day of Nvidia's launch of new GPUs although it's unconfirmed as of yet. As expected, all these events will be virtual given the current pandemic crisis.

While it doesn't sound like any new hardware will be announced in October, it seems likely there will be some connections made between it and what September's event will bring. It'll certainly be interesting to see how the technologies can be used in a variety of different ways.