New Nvidia RTX Super laptop GPUs may be coming very soon

If a new leak is anything to go by then Nvidia RTX Super laptop GPUs are coming very soon and they will be remarkably fast.

Via an internal performance slide gained by PCGamesN, it looks like the new GPUs will offer around 50 percent faster performance than their RTX 2070 predecessor thanks to using deep learning super sampling (otherwise known as DLSS).

The internal slide highlighted the difference between the relative frame rates of the RTX 2070 Super and the RTX 2080 Super, against other mobile GPUs available right now. Although, notably, the slide didn't compare the performance of the stock RTX 2080 against the new card, but the assumption here is that its performance would be on a par with the RTX 2070 Super.

Obviously, a pinch of salt is needed both for the source and for the fact that these are probably optimal conditions, but they're pretty promising nonetheless.



The benchmark results come from a combination of Control, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Deliver Us The Moon, all running at maximum 1080p settings. What it should mean for players is better performance increases and improved frame rates, both when ray tracing is on and when it's disabled.

PCGamesN believes the slide to be part of a release kit going out to notebook manufacturers which would suggest that its launch isn't too far off. Past rumours have suggested a March release so this could be about right.

Originally, Nvidia was hosting its GPU Technology Conference later this month, although that's since been moved to an online-only event due to the Coronavirus, but there's still a fair chance an announcement is made there.

For now, it's all highly speculative but seems plausible. This isn't the first time such speculation has spread. Past leaked slides such as those from Notebook Check as well as the discovery of a Geekbench report by Twitter user, TUM_APISAK, highlighted the performance prowess of the RTX 2080 Super back in January, so it matches up with the idea of a mobile refresh coming up very soon.

As a side interest, the benchmarks via Geekbench were also run on what's considered to be an Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU which is part of the upcoming 10th Gen Comet Lake-H series. As PCGamesN points out though, its source stated it was actually an i7 CPU being used.

Either way, if you're considering a new gaming laptop purchase, maybe hold off for a little while longer till the dust settles on these rumours.