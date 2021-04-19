MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti shipping cartons photographed

It looks like Nvidia partners are starting to ship volumes of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards. A consignment of these products leaving Hong Kong was photographed by social media user LokLok, via HKEPC.

The specific headlining product cartons photographed by LokLok were MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X 12G OC graphics cards. As you can see in the product naming, we have one of the key specifications nailed down – the RTX 3080 Ti comes with 12GB of VRAM.



This MSI model packed up for shipping uses the Ventus 3X cooler. This is quite a beefy triple spinner air cooler but not one of MSI's premium lines so a peg or two down from the Gaming X or Suprim models – nevertheless I'm sure they will sell for a royal sum. It is interesting to see what other graphics cards MSI is shipping to the USA in this consignment; it looks like there is a large number of Nvidia GT 710 cards, and a fair few Radeon RX 580 cards too.

The weight of current rumours about RTX 3080 Ti specs point to a graphics card with a GA102-225 GPU, with 10,240 CUDA cores. It is expected that the evidenced 12GB of GDDR6X memory will be on a 384-bit bus and that a new crypto mining limiter algorithm will be in place.

MSI's shipment timing looks good for a May launch for the RTX 3080 Ti, the MSRP is expected to be set at US$999.