Mini ASUS RTX 2060s are on the way soon

Asus has announced 2 new RTX 2060 graphics cards that are designed specifically with the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit and NUC 9 Pro Kit, being much smaller than your ordinary graphics card.

The Dual RTX 2060 Mini and Dual RTX 2060 Mini OC look like shrunk down versions of the standard graphics cards. They only measure 7.8 inches long, 4.8 inches high and 1.5 inches wide. Despite that, they offer mostly what you'd expect from a full sized RTX 2060 card with only a few minor concessions in terms of connectivity options.

The Dual RTX 2060 Mini offers a base clock of 1,365 MHz along with a boost clock of 1,680MHz and OC mode of 1,710MHz. There's a standard amount of 6GB GDDR6 memory too.

The Dual RTX 2060 Mini OC provides the same base clock speed but ramps things up with a boost clock of 1,725MHz and an OC clock of 1,755MHz.

In both cases, the cards have a dual-fan cooler that limits itself to 2 slots so you should be able to squeeze it in to many small form factor systems, as well as the Intel NUC 9 kits that they're designed for. Asus has explained that it redesigned the cooling shroud, heatsink and heat pipe layout so that there's better cooling performance within a small size. Hopefully in real case examples, that will shine through.

For connectivity options, things are a little reduced compared to a standard RTX 2060 but you still have 1 HDMI output, 1 DisplayPort connector and a DVI-out port. The latter is an unusual choice these days, but could come in handy for certain setups.

Being able to add ray tracing support to your existing NUC Kit is sure to be useful for many, given growing games support for the feature. Asus is also swift to note that gaming should be achievable in relative silence, appreciating that many people who utilise such small form factor setups tend to prefer a near silence experience.

There's no release date yet, and no official price has been listed either, but we expect it to be around the £300 mark and launched reasonably soon.