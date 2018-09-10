Market watcher Jon Peddie Research (JPR) has released its latest quarterly report on the state of the discrete graphics market, and the figures show that AMD is still struggling to gain ground over its rival Nvidia.

According to figures gathered and collated by Jon Peddie Research, the market for discrete graphics - tracked as sales of add-in boards (AIBs) and excluding any integrated or embedded graphics processors - has been shrinking of late, but at a slower rate than the general personal computer market: A 28 percent slip quarter-on-quarter has been blamed on the decline of interest in buying high-end graphics cards for cryptocurrency mining, as has a 5.7 per cent year-on-year drop where desktop PC sales grew 8.8 percent.

For AMD, though, the figures make for sobering reading: The company's market share sits at 30.9 percent to Nvidia's 69.1 percent, up just 0.5 percentage points year-on-year. Its quarter-on-quarter performance, meanwhile, is significantly poorer: Its last quarter market share sat at 34.9 percent, meaning it has lost four percentage points - ground it can ill-afford to cede to its long-standing rival.

While JPR does not opine on the reasoning for AMD's failure to capture and keep market share from Nvidia, it's clear that the company has some work to do on refreshing its offerings to stay competitive: Nvidia's latest consumer-oriented boards, based on the Turing architecture, are claimed to have a 50 percent performance boost over last-generation parts while developers offer increasing support for its dedicated ray-tracing (RT) and artificial-intelligence (AI) processing cores; AMD's parts, by contrast, are typically more affordable but lack the bells and whistles - and raw performance - of its high-priced competition.

More figures from JPR's report are available from the official press release, but full access is only granted for a $2,500 fee or to $5,000-per-annum subscribers.