Intel publishes Xe-HPG graphics event teaser

Intel Graphics has shared a stirring 3D rendered animation designed to tease the launch of its Xe-HPG graphics cards. I've embedded the teaser below, which includes a short video you can watch. You can also see some descriptive text, confirming that this is indeed an Xe-HPG teaser. However, at first glance you will probably not see anything other than the flashy graphics within.

In a split-second detail of the above video you can just about make out some binary digits, on the edge of the rendered Xe-HPG processor which have already been decoded by a WCCF Tech reader, to point to a website. The website address is of an official Intel site for the Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt, as in the screenshot below.

Having visited this website, it looks like we only have to wait a week to find out what Intel has in mind for its curiously named event. What is the Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt? Sure, it is an Easter themed discovery event, but is it going to deliver more information about the upcoming GPUs, like performance, pricing and release dates? Are scavengers going to win prizes? It is hard to know, but there isn't long to wait to find out.

In the meantime, scavengers (does that refer to anyone looking to buy a GPU in this day and age?) can waste some time working on another piece of secret code found in the above Twitter teaser video. At around the 17s mark you can freeze-frame and make out '79.0731W'. At the time of writing no one has come up with any convincing explanation of this code string – can Bit-Tech readers?

