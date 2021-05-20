Intel and Nvidia Computex keynote details revealed

Computex 2021 is only a few days away, with the virtual hybrid event set to run from Monday 31st May to Sunday, 6th June. Computex is traditionally one of the most important shows on the PC enthusiast calendar, but the buzz seems pretty low volume this year for obvious reasons. We have known since early this month that AMD's Dr Lisa Su will deliver a keynote dubbed AMD Accelerating – The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem. Now Intel's and Nvidia's keynote plans have come into focus.

Intel: Innovation Unleashed

Intel's virtual keynote will be hosted by the firm's EVP, Michelle Johnston Holthaus, and include guests such as Intel’s Steve Long, DVP of Client Computing Group Sales, and Lisa Spelman, CVP/GM of the Xeon and Memory Group. They will be providing a clearer overview of the strategies of new CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Particular topics which will be discusses include the "unleashing a new era of innovation at Intel — right when the world needs it most". We will hear how Intel is collaborating with partners to drive innovation. Topics touched upon are going to be diverse; from the data centre and cloud to connectivity, artificial intelligence, and the intelligent edge. Sadly nothing about Intel gaming tech was mentioned but the enterprise and data centre stuff might include some Intel Xe GPU info.

Intel's livestream and replay will be available via YouTube. The event kicks off at 10am Taipei time which is 3am in the morning in the UK, on Monday, 31st May.

Nvidia: The Transformational Power of Accelerated Computing, from Gaming to the Enterprise Data Center

Nvidia's keynote will be hosted by Jeff Fisher, SVP of the GeForce Business Unit. This bodes well for PC gamers and enthusiasts. A press release adds that Fisher will address "the massive opportunities that GeForce PC gaming represents for the Taiwan ecosystem". I have a reasonable expectation that we will see the launch of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti and possibly more consumer GPUs here.

Later Manuvir Das, Head of Enterprise Computing at Nvidia, will address 'The Coming Democratization of AI', so you can safely switch off.

If you are interested in tuning into the Nvidia Computex keynote live, it starts at 1pm Taipei time, which is 6am in the UK, on Tuesday, 1st June.

Nvidia has some other talks at Computex touching areas like AI in the transportation industry, Nvidia Omniverse, and about how AI has impacted every industry in the global economy. These are scheduled on different days as part of the Computex Forum. Live streams and recordings will be available via Nvidia's YouTube channel.