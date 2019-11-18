Gigabyte unveils Aorus Radeon RX 5700 XT 8G

Gigabyte has announced a new variant of the Radeon RX 5700XT, and it has plenty of features and high clock speeds to match.



The Aorus Radeon RX 5700 XT 8G, as Gigabyte is calling it, is essentially a souped-up version of the Radeon RX 5700 XT, offering some key and useful new bonuses.

For starters, there's a factory overclock that sees the Game Clock and Boost Clock raised to 1,905MHz and 2,010MHz respectively, improving upon the reference Radeon RX 5700 XT's frequencies of 1,755MHz and 1,905MHz respectively and joining the PowerColor Red Devil and Sapphire Nitro+ in offering some of the fastest out-of-box/on-paper clock speeds for this part. There are two extra HDMI ports as well, and in total this means the card has three DisplayPorts, one HDMI 2.0 port, and two HDMI 1.4 ports. Ever wanted to run six displays off one graphics card? This is your opportunity. Not that we're expecting that many people to actually need to do this on a regular basis.

But it's the addition of Gigabyte's Windforce 3x cooling system with alternate spinning fans that's perhaps most exciting. As the name suggests, it's a triple-fan (and triple-slot) cooler that should keep your GPU suitably chilled. It's also claimed to be quiet too, but Gigabyte has gone one step further here, as it's also included a GPU BIOS switch that places the card into a 'Silent' mode, reducing the boost levels and using a less aggressive fan profile to reduce noise levels. Such flexibility is sure to keep many happy. Sometimes, it's useful to be able to choose lower speeds in favour of more quiet, after all.

If you're keen on some extra stylish looks, there are also two strips around the fringes of the fans with RGB Fusion 2.0 lighting, no doubt a treat if you love to show off the inside of your case with lights aplenty. Those are configured using Gigabyte's RGB Fusion 2.0 software, so you can customise and personalise your setup to your heart's content.

It's a pretty appealing bunch of tweaks on an already respectable card. Gigabyte has yet to reveal the pricing for the Aorus Radeon RX 5700 XT 8G or any insight into a launch date, however. The card will no doubt cost more than the standard Radeon RX 5700 XT's $399/£399 on account of the added features, but just how much more remains to be seen.

