EVGA offers 'trim kits' to RTX 2080, Ti buyers

EVGA has announced it is sweetening the pot for anyone thinking of splashing the cash on Nvidia's latest high-priced GeForce RTX 2080 or RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards, but rather than bundling a game it's bundling bling: EVGA Trim Kits, to be precise.

Described by the company as 'a great way to customise your new EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or 2080 graphics card', the EVGA Trim Kits replace parts of the plastic housing surrounding the graphics card. Each card comes with a white-finish trim fitted as standard, but as a sop to those who are perhaps put off pre-ordering the cards owing to uncertainty as to the performance of ray-traced games and their high price compared with equivalent cards from the previous generation the company is allowing users to pick an additional colour free of charge.

The colour selection is, however, somewhat limited: In addition to the white trim already fitted, users can choose a black or red finish - red being the odd colour out, being more usually associated with rival AMD's Radeon graphics card family, and there being no sign of the traditional Nvidia green. Anyone taking advantage of the offer can choose whether they are ordering one, two, three, or four-plus cards - with no mention of an upper limit on the number of trim kits available per individual - and whether they are planning on using the cards in SLI.

Those who have already ordered an EVGA card from a participating retailer are eligible for the free trim kit, as is anyone ordering through until the company has hit its upper limit of 2,000 units. More information is available on the official website.