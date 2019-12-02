Asus releases ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti White Edition

Aimed at those who like their system to look good, as well as perform well, Asus has just announced a limited edition of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, and it's a rather stylish-looking white colour.

Predictably named the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti White Edition, the new graphics card offers a white cooler shroud, white back-plate, secondary base-plate, internal cables, and white fans. The only parts that aren't white are the heatsink and the black PCB which are still a little noticeable amongst all the snowy-style exterior.

As the use of the black PCB suggests, this is identical to the ROG Strix RTX 2080 Ti O11G but there's been a boost to clock speeds. Reportedly, Asus has carefully picked out components in a bid to offer higher factory overclocks straight out of the box. In Gaming Mode, the White Edition clocks in at 1,740MHz over the non-white version's 1,650MHz and the standard ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti's 1,545MHz, with OC mode seeing a 210 MHz boost over the non-white variety. There's a boost to memory clocks too with the White Edition offering 14,800MHz over the more standard 14,000 MHz.

Such figures mean that this should be the second fastest GeForce RTX 2080 Ti in Asus' range, only falling behind the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti by a relatively minor amount.

The card has two BIOS profiles which can be toggled via a switch on the graphics card itself. There's Quiet Mode for a more relaxed and quieter operation, as well as Performance Mode for when you want the fans to go into overdrive and keep the GPU as cool as possible.

In conjunction with this, the graphics card utilises three cooling fans for heat dissipation with an axial-tech design that Asus reckons means they can perform more efficiently and faster than conventional fans, theoretically providing more downward air pressure. They also use Asus' 0dB technology so they remain switched off until the GPU's operating temperatures pass the 55°C mark.

There's still room for Asus' Aura Sync RGB lighting system too, so you can get things looking just how you like them.

When it comes to ports, there's the somewhat unsurprising options of two HDMI 2.0b ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, and a USB Type-C port aimed at Nvidia VirtualLink.

For now, no official price has been set but French tech site, Cowcotland, has suggested that it will retail at €1,600 upon release - about £1,364 at the current exchange rate.