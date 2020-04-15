Asus brings back the GeForce GT 710

There's a new but old graphics card out of Asus's stable with the GeForce GT 710 seeing a rerelease.

The new Asus GeForce GT 710 is a lot like the old one from late 2015/early 2016 which will no doubt make you wonder 'why?' and 'who cares?' in that exact order. It's a low end card for sure. Kepler powered and based on the GK208 silicon, it has 192 CUDA cores that clock up to 954MHz with 2GB of GDDR5 memory running at 5,012MHz across a 64-bit memory bus. Yup, that's it. So, why the fuss with a rerelease?

The card offers a whopping 4 HDMI ports which just doesn't tend to happen. Despite that, it's still small and easy enough to slot into a small chassis alongside other devices. Combined with its passive cooling solution and single-slot design that works on a PCIe 2.0 x1 interface, it's perfect for users that want to be able to use multiple monitors simultaneously such as an office system or workstation. We're thinking a hefty video wall could benefit nicely from this too.

Each HDMI port will accommodate a 4K monitor too. While the Kepler design didn't natively support HDMI 2.0 in the past, things have been tweaked via a technique known as chroma subsampling so that it works now. It can only do 60 Hz if paired with a single monitor with the refresh rate dropping to 30 Hz with two or more screens, but that's still not bad going at all. The card also supports resolutions up to 3840x2160.

Alongside such news, Asus suggests you can easily set up multiple cards in one system if you need dozens of displays running off one PC.

The GeForce GT 710 is definitely a bit of a niche piece but it's the kind of solution that's going to be a massive help if you're part of that small section of people needing it. You could even develop your own mini-video wall if you fancy it.

No price has been announced yet but the current suggestion is it'll probably be around the $50 mark. Asus has more details on its website.