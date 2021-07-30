AMD unveils the Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card

After a prolonged period of anticipation, since this GPU was first hinted at back at CES in January, AMD has finally gone official with the Radeon 6600 XT graphics card for PC desktops. Of course, this GPU tones down the power/performance compared to the Radeon 6700 XT, and it is built using a specific, smaller 'Navi 23' die, rather than a cut down bigger GPU.



Above, you can see the key specifications of a Radeon RX 6600 XT, which AMD is pitching at those looking to indulge in "epic 1080p gaming" fun. Its 32CUs, 2,359MHz game clock / 2,589MHz boost clock, 32MB Infinity Cache, and 8GB GDDR6 RAM can help propel your 1080p max-settings gaming experiences so that you can take full advantage of your super-fast refresh rate monitor. Check out the example gaming performance figures below.

According to a slide shared by AMD at the Radeon RX 6600 XT briefing, the above figures are on average, about 50 per cent better than the previous gen Radeon RX 5600 XT, and they are about 40 per cent better than the RX 5700 (non-XT).

Probably a more interesting comparison to some is between the new Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card and Nvidia's similar MSRP GeForce RTX 3060 12GB. According to AMD's testing in a suite of 10 modern and popular titles, AMD's new contender is "up to 15 per cent faster on average," when playing on the same system at 1080p max settings. Some of the games highlighted have raytracing, DLSS, and FSR features that aren't used in the performance comparison.

Other things you probably want to know about the RX 6600 XT are that it comes with a 160W TDP as standard, and it has an MSRP of US$379, which is precisely $100 less than the RX 6700 XT. There is definitely room in the range between the RX 6600 XT and RX 6700 XT, but we are still waiting for the Radeon RX 6700, as well as an RX 6600 non-XT version.





AMD partners are set to release their various Radeon RX 6600 XT designs from Wednesday, 11th August, but I'm not sure if reviews will be allowed shortly before this date. Looking around the web, it looks like some partners have shared info about their RX 6600 XT designs, while some have yet to get around to it. AMD shared the slide below with a quick visual overview of designs that you will be seeing - ASRock even has a Mini-ITX option for you.