AMD teases Radeon RX 6000 graphics card ahead of full presentation

Ahead of its official presentation and unveiling of the next generation of Radeon graphics on October 28th, AMD has offered a brief teaser of what the Radeon RX 6000 graphics card will look like.

In a tweet from the Radeon Twitter account, we got to see one sole image of the future card. The card features a new dual-slot, triple axial fan cooling solution that looks to be using large new high-airflow fans alongside an aluminium fin-stack heatsink that covers the entire length of the card. Simple yet elegant feels like the best description here.

This isn't the first AMD GPU to use that design with the Radeon VII previously using a similar layout, but it is still quite a marked change from the usual methods utilised by Radeon cards.

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 also appears to sport a pair of 8-pin power connectors, plus display outputs including two DisplayPorts, an HDMI socket and USB Type-C.

AMD hasn't released any specification related details here so we're solely going off what it looks like, however it seems likely that this is going to be one of AMD's high-end cards because why show off anything else?

Unusually, if you want to see the card from every angle imaginable (virtually), you can check it out on Radeon's Fortnite Creative Island at 8651-9841-1639. Shrewd marketing move? Maybe. It sounds like something we may see more of in the coming months given how well loved Fortnite is amongst the masses. If you're not too fussed about logging into Fortnite yourself, the video above provides some insight into what you can see there.

While we're a month and a half off the official announcements from AMD regarding the new Radeon GPUs and its use of RDNA 2 architecture, we do have some basic details and speculations. It's expected that the cards will offer a 50 percent improvement in performance per watt over the first generation of Navi chips, as well as provide real-time ray tracing and no doubt a few surprises along the way too. That's all despite a 7nm process node expected to be continued to be used.

We should know more over the coming weeks as it seems very likely that AMD will continue to tease us.