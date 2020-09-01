AMD sneaks out Radeon RX 5300 GPU

AMD has somewhat quietly snuck out a new entry-level graphics card in the form of the Radeon RX 5300 GPU.

Offering a respectable if unassuming bunch of specs, the Navi-based card utilises AMD's Navi 14 die, has the same 7nm TSMC-produced silicon that's meant to reside inside the Radeon RX 5300 XT, and should do a pretty good job for those looking for a simple entry-level GPU card that can cope with 1080p gaming. Although, for now, it's only been spotted inside pre-built machines, although there's not been any confirmation that it's for OEMs only.

The card offers 1,408 Stream Processors and 88 texture units. There's no information available on the base clock rate, but the game clock is expected to be 1,448MHz with the boost clock coming in at 1,645MHz. The card also offers 3GB of 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory. It's basically a cut down version of the Radeon RX 5500 XT with a lower clock speed and less memory involved.

The card also has a low power requirement with AMD rating it with a 100W TBP which should mean a single 6-pin PCIe power connector should do the job and will even work with a 350W power supply.

So, it's definitely an entry-level card then. AMD still reckons it'll perform between 18.6 percent to 56.8 percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1650 however, depending on the game involved. In its tests, AMD focused on popular choices like Battlefield 5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Monster Hunter World, demonstrating them with a mix of high and ultra settings but, admittedly, not stating the resolution used. Given the card is aimed at 1080p gaming, that should give reasonable insight into the resolution used, but a bit more clarification wouldn't have gone amiss.



At a time when many eyes are firmly on the impending announcements from Nvidia about new GPUs, this isn't exactly big news for many. However, if you're in the market for a new entry-level upgrade, the Radeon RX 5300 does seem pretty promising if AMD's reports are accurate. Hopefully there will be more news soon on availability and pricing so we know for sure this won't just be an OEM only deal.