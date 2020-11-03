AMD releases more RX 6900 XT and RX 6800 XT benchmarks

Keen to demonstrate where the Radeon RX 6000 series falls amongst the competition, AMD has released more benchmarks for the RX 6900 XT and RX 6800 XT.

Both graphics cards were tested out alongside an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X to demonstrate how well the combo works, along with 16GB DDR4-3200MHz RAM. Obviously, AMD was never going to release benchmarks that made any of the 6000 series look weak up against all things GeForce and that's certainly been the case here.

For instance, when comparing the FPS of Call of Duty Modern Warfare played at 3840x2160 on Ultra, the Radeon RX 6900XT achieved around 100 FPS while the GeForce RTX 3090 only managed around 90. A not particularly prominent difference, maybe, but it certainly matters when the Radeon RX 6900XT is so much cheaper than the GeForce RTX 3090.







Other games tested included Battlefield V at 3840x2160 and also on Ultra settings. Both the Radeon RX 6900XT and Radeon RX6800XT beat the FPS of the GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 Founders Edition.

Also, the Radeon RX 6800 beat competition from the GeForce RTX 2080Ti Founders Edition too. It's not quite a clean sweep, games wise, with the likes of Doom Eternal and Shadow of the Tomb Raider achieving superior results with the GeForce RTX 3090 but it's a much closer battle than Nvidia would like it to be.



Of course, this is dependent on pairing up an RX6900XT card with a Ryzen 9 5900X which we know is meant to work better together anyhow. AMD claims that the Ryzen 9 5900X is faster gaming wise than the Intel Core i9-10900K and that's bound to be even more noticeable when the GPU uses AMD's Smart Access Memory system. And, of course, these are going to be the best results that AMD could summon up. Ultimately, independent benchmarks will be the key to knowing what to purchase. Still, they're highly promising despite those caveats.

Whatever your take, the graphics card wars are well and truly heating up, and competition is always a good thing for the consumer.