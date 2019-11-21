Flagship RazerStore coming to London next month

Razer has announced the imminent opening of a new flagship RazerStore on Charing Cross Road, London, and has confirmed a Grand Opening event will take place on December 14th.



The new store will be the sixth RazerStore globally and the first in Europe, joining those already located in Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Taipei, and San Francisco. It will be the biggest of the bunch with two floors and over 3,700 square feet of total floor space, which Razer plans to put to use in giving customers ‘a truly gamified shopping experience’.



‘The popularity and success of the RazerStores is something we’ve wanted to bring to Europe for a long time,’ crowed Min-Liang Tan, Razer’s co-founder and CEO. ‘With London’s huge tourist draw, diverse population and vibrant, creative gaming industry, it’s the ideal location for Razer to build the first store in Europe.’



As you might have expected, the full range of Razer products will be available to purchase, including more traditional items like mice and keyboards as well as more recent ventures such as monitors. Presumably, the caffeinated Respawn drink mix will also be available to keep shoppers engaged and focused on parting with their cash.



Adopting a try before you buy policy, the new RazerStore will have a large playtest area with Razer Blade laptops and consoles setup to allow customers to try out peripherals in-game. In these areas, Razer has installed lighting that emulates the Razer Chroma RGB lighting system that’s near-ubiquitous in its product stack and which will respond to the gamer’s actions. There will also be an array of wall-mounted screens display product information, gaming highlights, esports events, and live streams.



On the lower floor, expect to find a fully enclosed streaming booth, three multiplayer console stations, and a LAN area with 10 PCs and a casters section. Razer plans to offer weekly tournaments, workshops, and ‘bootcamps’ from here.



To celebrate the opening, Razer will be hosting an opening ceremony on December 14th with queues starting official at 7am and the event actually starting at 10.30am. To encourage queuing (as if us Brits need an excuse), ‘fans will be treated to raffles, competitions and activities in the run up to opening time.’ The day itself will see further giveaways occurring as well as meet-and-greets with YouTubers and Twitch streamers and gaming tournaments. More information on this Grand Opening can be found on this Eventbrite page.