The Ryzen 9 5950X is doing the rounds on PassMark and CPU-Z and it's looking good

Another day, another leak when it comes to benchmark scores of upcoming AMD Ryzen processors. This time around, it's the turn of the Ryzen 9 5950X which has been spotted on PassMark for a brief time and captured for posterity by German site, ComputerBase.

The 16-core beast is predictably a bit of a beast. With its 16-cores, 32 threads, 3.4GHz base clock and 4.9GHz turbo clock, the Ryzen 9 5950X looks to be annihilating the competition.

In the PassMark Single-Thread test, the Ryzen 9 5950X achieved a score of 3,693 compared to the Ryzen 5 5600X's 3,495 and the Intel Core i9-10900K's 3,176. It was a similar massive success story for the Ryzen 9 5950X when it comes to Multi-Thread performance too with a score of 45,563 compared to the i9 processor's 24,261.

When comparing AMD to AMD, the Ryzen 9 3950X managed 2,747 and 34,138 respectively. That means the Ryzen 9 5950X worked out as up to 34.4 percent faster in single-thread performance and up to 16 percent speedier when it comes to multi-thread performance. This might not be surprising news but it's still impressive to see.

Where things get more interesting is how the Ryzen 9 5950X supposedly offers up to 16.3 percent higher single-thread performance than the Core i9-10900K despite having a 400MHz lower boost clock. It makes perfect sense that the Ryzen 9 5950X would provide up to 87.8 percent better multi-thread performance though given all those extra cores.

It's worth taking these results with a pinch of salt given that the PassMark scores are no longer available, meaning we can't say if the CPU has been overclocked, but it's certainly highly promising stuff.

Alongside such news, Guru3D also found figures on CPU-Z which suggest that the Ryzen 9 5950X hit 690 points in a single-threaded benchmark and 13,306 points when looking at multi-thread performance. In comparison, the Core i9-10900K reached around 584 in single-thread performance with the Ryzen 9 3950X achieving 524.