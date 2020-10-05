Possible AMD Ryzen 9 5900X benchmarks appear via Twitter

With announcements of AMD's 5th generation Ryzen Vermeer desktop processors expected later this week, leaks regarding the performance of the Ryzen 9 5900X have emerged courtesy of a CPU-Z Bench score.

Courtesy of a tweet originally spotted by VideoCardz, an alleged CPU-z Bench score of a 12-core/24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X has emerged and it looks exceptional suggesting 27 percent higher single-threaded performance over the 3700X.

The screenshot shows the code number 100-000000061-08 which aligns with previous OPN code numbers along with the thread count that we're expecting, which heavily suggests it's the Ryzen 9 5900X we're talking about, although obviously that (and the screenshot) haven't been officially verified.

Assuming it is all legitimate, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X achieved a score of 652.8 in the single-threaded CPU test and 9481.8 in the multi-threaded CPU test. In comparison, the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with its 8 cores and 16 threads achieved 511 and 5433 respectively, so this is a huge improvement of 27 percent when it comes to single-threaded performance and 74 percent higher when it comes to multi-threaded performance.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X looks to have an extra 50 percent of cores so the multi-threaded performance make sense while still apeparing remarkable. Potentially though, the single-threaded benchmarks are that little bit more impressive suggesting some significant changes going on the Ryzen 5000 series. Besides improved and higher clock-speeds, the general assumption is that the Zen 3 microarchitecture must be doing a lot to improve this figure.



For now, best take this screenshot with a pinch of salt while the rumour mill grinds away, and we try to figure out exactly what's going to happen next. Still, if AMD's past performance is anything to go by, the Ryzen 5000 series is bound to be worth paying attention to.

AMD is expected to officially introduce the Ryzen 5000 series on October 8th. Rumours suggest that the first lineup of processors may be available starting from October 20th although there's no confirmation here or suggestion as to which processors will arrive first. It's likely that some will be much later in the year.