Overclocker delids and tests an Intel Core i9-11900K

Overclocking focussed tech YouTuber der8auer has delidded the Intel Core i9-11900K with pretty impressive results. You will find many early reviews of the Core i9-11900K criticising the thermals, as well as the step back to 8C/16T core config for the i9 parts, but surprisingly one of the issues with the flagship is the low-tech matter of the IHS not really doing a great job in thermal terms.





Der8auer's video isn't for the faint-hearted. Usually splitting the IHS off an Intel processor requires little more than a quick twist of an allen key on der8auer's own branded delid-die-mate gadget. This time around the new Core i9 has SMD capacitors perilously close to the operating area and required some extraordinary force to lever it off. Specifically, the German OC ace had to upgrade his allen key to a wrench. When this tool upgrade failed to split away the IHS, de8auer decided to bake the processor in the oven at 170°C for 20 minutes…

The baking process was a success as the IHS easily levered off using a craft knife after extraction from the over. With the factory HIS off, the OC expert worked to dispose of the old blue and solder and then protectively paint some components before applying some liquid metal thermal compound.

First of all – relief – the processor wasn't damaged during the process so far. It passed through various stress tests no problems. Moving onto the proof of the pudding – the Intel Core i9-11900K ran considerably cooler than before the delidding as shown in the test graph below.

The approx 12°C reduction in operating temperature under sustained load is not to be sniffed at. This is usually the kind of result you can get moving from thermal paste to liquid metal, so was a surprise result as this was a move from solder TIM. However, such was the strain required to complete this job it definitely isn't a recommended process for most PC enthusiasts, and der8auer noted he took an "enormous risk" to remove the soldered HIS on his sample.

