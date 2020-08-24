Microsoft Flight Simulator could lead to $2.6 billion of hardware sales

Research by Jon Peddie Research (JPR) estimates that $2.6 billion will be spent on PC gaming hardware in the next three yeas, all thanks to the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

In the research, JPR has estimated that 2.27 million copies of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will sell over the next three years. That's expected to lead to extensive purchases in a bid to get the most out of the game's experience. The $2.6 billion will be spread across Entry-Level, Mid-Range and High-End systems.

Where does the money go? Besides computer hardware upgrades (with new CPUs expected to be a priority there), new monitors, flight sticks, throttles, and even simulation pit components are expected to be a core part of the spending. Virtual reality headset sales are also expected to increase with the game adding VR support soon.

While it sounds like a huge figure, if the sales figures prove to be correct, that works out as an average of $1,100 on additional hardware for each customer. Given the price of so many upgrades and the fact we're talking coming years rather than a one-off upgrade, it doesn't sound unreasonable to see this happening over time. Of course, not everyone will upgrade substantially but it could well work out that way once you bear in mind those that spend far more on an upgrade.

Ted Pollak, senior analyst of the gaming industry within JPR explained the firm's similar thought process, "when new flight simulators are released, the hardware to run them at max settings and performance does not even exist yet. This creates a situation of constant hardware demand over the life of the title as fans chase the best experience. A significant number of flight sim fans only play flight sim. We took this into account when calculating whether the money will be spent specifically or partially because of this game."

Usually a fairly reliable source of predictions, this one may sound ambitious but it's also quite logical. We've already seen sales of flight sticks go through the roof (and sell out in some cases), and flight simulators certainly tend to have a lot of longevity behind them compared to other games. Expect to see the game soar and soar (sorry).