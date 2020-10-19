Leaked details suggest considerable performance boosts for the Ryzen 5000 mobile lineup

Leaked details regarding AMD's Ryzen 5000 mobile lineup has suggested significant performance boosts are coming, as well as a little less clarity than anticipated when it comes to naming conventions.

Originally, it was anticipated that the launch of the Ryzen 5000 mobile series would line up with Ryzen 5000 for desktop, ensuring that the Zen 3 architecture would be utilised across the board. Turns out that might not actually be the case with the latest leak of the Ryzen 5000 mobile series suggesting that it'll comprise of both Zen 2 and Zen 3-based processors.

The leak includes the AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 7 5700U which will all be Zen 2 based, along with the Ryzen 3 5400U, Ryzen 5 5600U, and Ryzen 5800U which will all be Zen 3 based. There's a correlation here with numberings with the odd-numbered CPUs being Zen 2 based while even numbers are Zen 3 based, but it's curious that we're left with a mixture of the two architectures.

Besides naming conventions, the leak has also suggested that the new processors will offer the same core counts of the Ryzen 4000s before them, alongside a modest bump to their base and boost speeds. It's also expected that we'll see a 19 percent IPC uplift on the Zen 3 based processors. In addition, the processors will have increased Vega iGPU cores as well as iGPU clock speed boosts. That should all lead to significant performance improvements over the previous generation - the Ryzen 4000 mobile series.

Breaking it down further, we're expecting to see the range vary from the Zen 2 based Ryzen 3 5300U offering four cores, eight threads, 2.6GHz base clock, and 3.85GHz boost clock, right up to the most impressive chip - the Ryzen 7 5800U. The latter is set to offer eight cores, 16 threads, a 2.0GHz base clock, and 4.4GHz boost clock. It'll also offer 16MB L3 cache compared to the Ryzen 3 5300U's 4MB L3. Obviously, between those two processors are a middling range of specs to ensure there'll be something for every price range.

It's expected that AMD will officially announce these processors at an event in January, so we wouldn't be surprised if we find out more about them via leaks between now and then. For now, take all this with a pinch of salt but we wouldn't be surprised if it turns out to be true.