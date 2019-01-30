Intel splashes $11bn on Israeli fab upgrade

Intel has confirmed it is expanding its fabrication facilities in Israel, investing what local ministers claim is around $11 billion (£8.4 billion) to upgrade its Kiryat Gat fab - including $1 billion back in government rebates.

With the company's long, long, long delayed 10nm process now scheduled to roll out in volume by the end of the year, Intel is turning its attentions to upgrading its fabrication plants. Rumours have been circling suggesting the company was trying to decide between two regions for its next major investment, but the Israeli government claims the company has settled on splashing $11 billion on upgrading its facility in Kiryat Gat.

The figure comes from Isreali finance minister Moshe Kahlon, via local paper the Times of Israel, but hasn't yet been confirmed by Intel: Rather, the company has only stated that it will 'submit a business plan to the government of Israel for continued investment in the company’s Kiryat Gat manufacturing site,' with no mention of the value of said investment nor what upgrades it has planned for the facility.

The fresh investment isn't the first Intel has thrown at upgrading its Israeli facilities, but is the largest yet: Back in 2011 Intel spent $2.7 billion upgrading its Kiryat Gat fab for 22nm production, and a further $6 billion in 2014 for 10nm.

No date has been given for the investment to close.