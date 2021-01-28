Intel Rocket Lake-S specs slide leaks via MSI Japan

A technical marketing slide that appears to have been prepared by MSI for its staff has leaked out. Unfortunately for Intel/MSI the slide shares the key specs of the flagship Core i9-11900K, powerful Core i7-11700K, and the performance-value contender Core i5-11600K which were previously not made public. Though Intel launched RKL at CES 2021 it has kept the model specs largely under wraps, and isn't expected to share them until nearer the end of March release date for the first 11th Gen Core processors.

Above you can see MSI's CPU roadmap slide which charts the 11th gen 'K' processors in the top section, and the 10th gen current 'K' desktop selection in the lower section.

The new Core i9-11900K comes with 8C/16T, a base frequency of 3.5GHz, Turbo Boost 2.0 frequency of 5.1GHz, Turbo Boost Max 3.0 frequency of 5.2GHz, and Thermal Velocity Boost frequency of 5.3GHz. It is capable of an all-core boost frequency of 4.8GHz. Beneath it the i7-11700K boasts the same core config of 8C/16T, but a base frequency of 3.6GHz, Turbo Boost 2.0 frequency of 4.9GHz, Turbo Boost Max 3.0 frequency of 5.0GHz but not TVB. Both the i9 and I 7share the same core config and 16MB L3 cache amounts.

The other unlocked processor coming to RKL, the i5-11600K, has 6C/12T, a base frequency of 3.9GHz, and a Turbo Boost 2.0 frequency of 4.9GHz. The Core i5 has 12MB of L3 cache. All the new processors come with native support for DDR4-3200 memory and TDP ratings of 125W.

The above MSI branded slide was sourced by VideoCardz, which sought to remind tech watchers that final specs could still change ahead of the expected end of March launch. Moreover, one must keep in mind that even though this slide has just leaked it doesn't mean it is recent.

