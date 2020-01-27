Intel reports record financial results for Q4 and 2019

Intel has reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results, and the firm continues to be incredibly successful.

It's been a record breaking year for the company with Intel announcing an 8 percent year-over-year revenue growth for a fourth consecutive year. It brings its annual revenue up to $72 billion with a fourth quarter revenue of $20.2 billion - its highest ever fourth quarter revenue, and a 2 percent bump on last year.

In addition, Intel reported that its net income was up 33 percent to $6.9 billion during the quarter with operating income up 9 percent from last year at $6.8 billion.

Share holders will be happy with earnings-per-share coming in at $1.58, up 40 percent from 2018. Alongside that, the board of directors approved a 5 percent cash dividend increase to $1.32 per share on an annual basis with a quarterly dividend of 33c per share on the company's common stock, payable on 1st March.

So, why has it been such a good quarter for Intel? Surely, it's struggled due to supply issues? Well, yes but no. Ultimately, it doesn't entirely matter for a company with so many other things going on.

While the desktop side of things saw a 6 percent decline in yearly volume, data centre sales were a huge success. It saw its revenue grow by 19 percent up to $7.2 billion. Alongside that, Intel's Client Computing Group saw growth of 2 percent compared to last year, reporting $10 billion in revenue. The suggestion there is that modem sales helped substantially there.

Internet of Things revenue also saw a big improvement with a 16 percent upswing from the previous year, tipping its revenue over the $1 billion mark to $1.16 billion. Non-volatile storage also had similar improvements with a 10 percent increase to $1.2 billion.

"We exceeded our expectations for Q4 2019, capping off a fourth consecutive record year,” explained Bob Swan, Intel’s chief executive.

Granted, you can do a lot of things with statistics but it still demonstrates the might of Intel. In comparison, AMD's Q3 revenue was a mere $1.8 billion for the entire company, but it's growing fast.

Intel remains positive for the first quarter of 2020 too, predicting revenue of $19 billion.