Intel Performance Tuning Protection Plan service reaches EOL

If you have bought into the Intel desktop PC platform over the previous nine years you might have opted to add Intel PTPP coverage to your 'K' series processor. This Performance Tuning Protection Plan program could provide a comfortable level of reassurance to those embarking on a path to building an overclocked Intel system as it provided explicit coverage for any processor damage caused by your overclocking activity. Moreover, the extended warranty service was typically about US$20 to $30, representing a small percentage extra added to the processor purchase price.

The PTPP wasn't a carte blanche for anything-goes OC activity though; it would only cover OC damage once per processor/policy – a wise move. In its EOL notice Intel indicates that the PTPP has been useful but has now run its course as "customers increasingly overclock with confidence". Another way of looking at the situation might be to say that overclocking in recent years has been of marginal benefit in everyday use cases, as technologies like Turbo Boost Max 3.0 and Thermal Velocity Boost have automatically eked the best performance out of the CPU that your cooler can support.

The timing of the PTPP EOL is a bit unfortunate, with Rocket Lake aiming to squeeze Intel's 14nm for all it is worth starting from later this month, but at least any existing coverage is going to run until it expires along with the CPU's warranty.

Intel's full notice to PTPP customers follows:

The Performance Tuning Protection Plan program has been discontinued. As customers increasingly overclock with confidence, we are seeing lower demand for the Performance Tuning Protection Plans (PTPP). As a result, Intel will no longer offer new PTPP plans effective March 1, 2021. Intel will continue focusing on delivering amazing processors with tuning flexibility and overclocking tools like Intel Performance Maximizer and Intel XTU. All existing plans will continue to be honored through the duration of the processor warranty period. For questions, contact Intel Customer Support. Note about the Intel Xeon W-31 75X Processor: The Intel Xeon W-31 75X Processor is automatically covered for overclocking, No additional plan or activation code is required Thank You, PTPP Team

Please note above the exemption of the US$3,000 Intel Xeon W-31 75X, as it is already covered for OC under its standard warranty.