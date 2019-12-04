HIS makes a comeback with Pink and Blue Army series of graphics cards

HIS has announced pink and blue variants of the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, and they're exactly as shockingly bright as one would fear.

Known as the Pink and Blue Army series of graphics cards, they employ a camouflage pattern in either a shocking pink or blue colour. Both cards stick to a 2.5-slot design and measure 20.7 x 14.7 x 5.1cm, while using HIS' typical existing IceQ X² cooler.

Even the full-cover backplate is also in your desired colour, with the shroud using a camouflage finish to really set off the stylistic choices going on here. There's a matching pair of translucent cooling fans up front, too.

Available in non-overclocked and overclocked variants, there are four models to choose from once you include the change of colours. The non-overclocked model offers a 1,670MHz base clock, 1,815MHz game clock, and 1,925MHz boost clock - a slight improvement on a standard reference AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. Alternatively, if you want a bit more oomph, there's the overclocked model which comes in at a 1,730MHz base clock, 1,870MHz game clock, and 1,980MHz boost clock. The overclocked model is effectively more in line with AMD's Radeon RX 5700 XT Anniversary series of cards.

In both cases, the memory clocks remain the same, at 1,750MHz (14,000MHz effective).

Power stems from a 6-pin and 8-pin PCIe power connector, with the cards offering three DisplayPort outputs and one HDMI port.

We're not saying that these colour schemes will be for everyone, and some questions could potentially be raised about choosing such gendered colours, but it makes a change from the more typical sedate colour schemes out there, surely?

It's been a bit of a quiet spell for HIS of late, and we're assuming the firm is aiming to do something a little different upon its return. There's been a subtle rise in 'cute' hardware and we're guessing HIS is tapping into this market. After all, if you have a window in your case, you might want to show off colour and from more than just a RGB light show. We're really not sure about that camouflage pattern, though.

No release date has been announced yet, and there's been no word on a price either.