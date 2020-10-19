Early benchmarks suggest strong figures for AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Everyone's favorite hardware benchmark leak detective, TUM_APISAK, has dug up some details and preliminary benchmarks for the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. Predictably, it's looking very good indeed.

The roving sleuth has spotted a few entries for the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X on both SiSoftware and Geekbench and given the timings, we're guessing these are based on retail samples, although it's still worth being a little unsure of their accuracy.

Still, what we have seen looks remarkable. The processor features 16 cores and 32 threads with 64MB of L3 cache. It also has a 3.4GHz base clock along with a boost clock of up to 4.9GHz. That means a 100Mhz lower base clock than the Ryzen 9 3950X but a 200Mhz higher boost clock. Crucially, that's before you consider the switch from Zen 2 to Zen 3 which is set to revolutionise things.

In the SiSoftware benchmark, the Ryzen 9 5950X came back with a Processor Arithmetic score of 611.94 GOPS. In comparison, the aggregated score for a Ryzen 9 3950X is 562.11 GOPS so the newer chip works out at just under 9 percent faster with that benchmark. It gets better though with the Processor Multi-Media test suggesting a 25.2 percent improvement.

Remember we mentioned a Geekbench 5 benchmark too? That one is a little trickier to figure out because it looks like the processor has been substantially overclocked, as well as used alongside a Hackintosh setup as the benchmark was obtained on MacOS.

The processor has been overclocked to 6GHz, assuming Geekbench 5 hasn't made a mistake in detection. Still, if you compare it to the Ryzen 9 3900X when overclocked to 5.89GHz (like TUM_APISAK did), it's looking pretty good. Single-core performance comes in at a 19.2 percent improvement with a 12.9 percent higher multi-core performance. Obviously, this is when discussing a highly overclocked chip but we're hoping similar percentage gains are seen across the board.

For now, take all this with a pinch of salt as always. Still, the speculation is always entertaining while we wait for the official Ryzen 5000 series launch on November 5th.