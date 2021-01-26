bit-tech is hiring freelance written editorial and video reviewers

To facilitate our ongoing growth and plans for world dominance, we are seeking freelance editorial and video reviewers.



We're looking to hire, on a freelance basis, those of you interested in getting paid to review some of the latest PC hardware.

If you are at all keen in reviewing, by way of review writing or production of YouTube videos, then we have opportunities for you.

For those interested in being published on bit-tech, you will need to demonstrate excellent writing skills, the ability to work well under pressure, and strong time-management skills.

Those more inclined for video need to demonstrate the ability to film, edit and publish quality reviews with minimal supervision for the bit-tech channel that has in excess of 100,000 subscribers.

Previous experience of journalism will be advantageous, but it isn't a requirement. What is needed is a true passion for the PC ecosystem.

To apply, please email the following to editor@bit-tech.net:

For written reviews: a 500-word piece about a piece of hardware you own, along with relevant photography, citing pros, cons and arriving at a balanced conclusion, as you would do for a short-format review.

For video reviews: a link to a five-to-10-minute video along the same lines as above, demonstrating the ability to deliver a succinct, snappy video review of your favourite piece of recent hardware.