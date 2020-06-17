AMD extends 3rd gen CPU XT range

AMD has added three new processors to its 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen lineup - the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT.

Primarily, each new processor increases the boost clock frequency a little bit from before with the new XT series denoting 'ever so slightly better'. Not that AMD would probably like it to be referred that way. While the firm is keen to stress that the new chips are "purpose-built to maximise performance under any workload," the actual boosts aren't quite as considerable as you may hope for.

For instance, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT offers "up to four percent increase in single-threaded performance over AMD Ryzen 3000 desktop processors." Yes, you read that right - four. Nothing massive then. On the plus side, it also offers up to 40 percent more power efficiency which could be a little more useful depending on your plans.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT offers 12 cores and 24 threads, with a boost clock of up to 4.7GHz and base frequency of 3.8GHz. It's expected to retail at $499 so expect a similar price in the UK. The AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT has 8 cores and 16 threads, up to 4.7GHz boost clock and 3.9GHz base clock with an expected price of $399. Finally, there's the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6 cores and 12 threads. It has a boost clock of up to 4.5GHz and base frequency of 3.8GHz. That's expected to set you back $249.

So, it's an incremental change then. AMD puts that down to an optimised 7nm manufacturing process which would make sense. Consider it a small but useful boost given their RRP works out the same as their predecessors so you might as well go for it.

Alongside such news, AMD has also announced that the AMD B550 chipset is now available, becoming the first mainstream chipset to offer PCIe 4.0 support. There's also the A520 chipset for socket AM4 and 3rd Gen Ryzen processors if you're looking for a more budget-friendly alternative. AMD says there are more than 40 designs in development right now.

It's expected that AMD A520 motherboards will start launching from August. The new XT range of processors will be available from 7th July.