Thermaltake updates its Floe CPU & Memory AiO Liquid Cooler Kits

Thermaltake has updated its Floe liquid cooler kits for 2021. The all-new Floe RC Ultra CPU & Memory AIO Liquid Cooler Kit, and the new Floe RC CPU & Memory AIO Liquid Cooler Kit are being readied for customers who are looking for AiO liquid cooling kits that can cater for both CPU and RAM slots. Either version can be bought with your choice of 240 or 360mm radiator.

Both the all-new Floe RC Ultra CPU & Memory AIO Liquid Cooler Kit, and the new Floe RC CPU & Memory AIO Liquid Cooler Kit feature RGB lighting but the Ultra includes a crowd-stopping extra – two LCD screens, one on the CPU clock, and another on the RAM cooling block.

The Floe Ultra's cooling block LCD screens are as follows; on the circular CPU cooling block a 2.1-inch LCD screen is installed, and on the rectangular memory cooling block is a 3.9-inch screen.

What appears on the screen is determined by the TT RGB Plus 2.0 software. Options are available for you to apply personalised visual effects, animated Gifs, or still images in Jpg format. Alternatively you can choose to have the display report stats like frequency, temperature, and so on.

Both the Floe RC / Ultra models come with RGB lighting which is also adjusted and set up to sync in TT RGB Plus 2.0 software. In this same software you can tweak fan speeds and profiles and, in case you aren't using the Ultra's LCD screens for system monitoring, the same real-time data is available here.

Expect the all-new Floe RC Ultra CPU & Memory AIO Liquid Cooler Kit, and the new Floe RC CPU & Memory AIO Liquid Cooler Kit to become available some time in Q2 this year. More details about the products will be released by Thermaltake nearer that time.