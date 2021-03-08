Thermalright Venomous Plus CPU air cooler launched

Thermalright has reanimated its Venomous CPU air cooler range by launching the new Venomous Plus. The design has a lot in common with the decade old Venomous X but of course it has been brought up to date, not least by adding compatibility with modern CPUs/sockets but the addition of aRGB lighting.

The new Thermalright Venomous Plus is claimed to handle thermal loads as high as 240W. To do this it utilises a classic aluminium fin array, with 0.5mm thick fins and 1.9mm spacing, laced with a sextet of 6mm nickel-plated copper heatpipes. These heat highways in turn thread through the mirror-treated nickel plated copper base CPU block which is said to be "optimised for the curvature of the CPU surface".

Thermalright has chosen a TL-C12S fan with FDB bearings to mount on the tower cooler design. It is rated for a max speed of 1500RPM, airflow of 66CFM, with a max noise level of 25,6dBA. The fan is controlled by a 4 pin PWM cable and the aRGB requires a 3 pin 5V connector. This cooler measures 127 x 60 x 158mm tall. With the fan installed the weight is 795g.

Other important specs are the compatibility of the new Venomous Plus with Intel: 115x/1200/2011/2066 and AMD: AM4, as well as the compatibility of the aRGB lighting with all the usual motherboard vendor sync systems.

Pricing and availability are yet to be shared by Thermalright.