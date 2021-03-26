Thermalright intros Frost Commander 140 dual fin-stack cooler

Thermalright has taken the wraps off the Frost Commander 140. This is a large air cooler featuring twin stacks of (53) aluminium fins, laced with five meaty 8mm nickel plated copper heat pipes. As is usual with this combo the heat pipes pass through the pure copper nickel plated cooler base making direct contact with the CPU heat spreader.

The Thermalright Frost Commander 140 probably gets part of its name from the 140mm fan sandwiched between the twin aluminium fin stacks. On one side, a 120mm fan pushes air through the first stack towards the central fan. This is but one default option with the Frost Commander 140 as buyers will receive enough mounting clips to build it up into as much as a 3x 140mm cooling concoction.

Thermalright's supplied 140mm fan is a TL-D14X rated for speeds up to 1800RPM. At this speed it will be pushing 95.5 CFM air, with a resulting noise of 30.2dBA. The supplied 120mm fan is a TL-C12 Pro G, which runs at up to 1850RPM for 82CFM and 29.6dBA.

Yes, it is a rather chunky unit. With both fans in place as standard it measures 140 x 146 x 160 mm (WxDxH) and weighs 1.34kg. (1kg for the passive portion, plus 340g for the 120 and 140mm fans). Obviously, if you max it out with triple 140mm fans it will be longer and weightier.

This new cooler supports AM4, LGA1200, LGA115x, and LGA2066 CPU sockets.

In all the specs shared Thermalright seems to have omitted the thermal performance, so I don't have the max processor TDP supported, however Thermalright is positioning it as an AiO CPU cooler rival. Pricing hasn't yet been revealed.