The Gigabyte Aorus ATC800 tower fan will be perfect for overclocking potential

Gigabyte has announced its Aorus ATC800 tower fan - a cooling product that it reckons it's tested thoroughly to confirm it's great for overclocking.

The tower fan has been specially designed with multi-core processors in mind. It features stack fins, 6 Direct Touch heat pipes of 6mm in diameter, along with a dual ball bearing structure, dual fan and a fan blade design that you'd only see here. Combined, Gigabyte believes it delivers superior heat dissipation TDP suppression and it's demonstrated that by overclocking the Intel Core i9-10900K alongside it. Managing to crank up all cores to 5.1GHz under a Prime 95 burning-in test, it seems a fairly competent way of showing off what can be done with the Aorus ATC800 tower fan.

Jackson Hsu, director of the Gigabyte Channel Solutions Product Development Division had a little to say about the process, comparing it to liquid cooling products in the past. "Our liquid cooling products with i9 10900K CPU have accomplished all-core at 5.20 GHz under the burn-in test, which is attractive to many users. However, there are also comparatively more constraints on liquid cooling to make users hesitate," he noted. "[The] Gigabyte Aorus ATC800 tower fan makes use of fin thermal pad, 6 Direct-Touch Heatpipes, each 6 mm in diameter, dual ball bearing structure, and our unique fan blade design, for superior heat dissipation. All of these features are not only designed for users to overclock their Intel Core i9-10900K CPUs to all cores at 5.10 GHz under the Prime 95 burn-in test, but definitely fulfills all kinds of needs for CPU heat dissipation. The easy display of the temperature function and fashionable appearance are also essential to why people are enthusiastic for Aorus."

As noted there, the Aorus ATC800 tower fan has smart CPU temp/RPM light indicators which both look very colourful and come in handy too.

The Aorus ATC800 tower fan fully supports most of the Intel and AMD processors which is sure to be convenient with Gigabyte reckoning that whichever processor you go with, the heat pipes offer a 20 percent increase in surface area compared to 3 heat pipe based fans, thereby enhancing heat dissipation.

If you're in the market for a new fan for your overclocking needs, this could be the one for you. Expect it to set you back £90.