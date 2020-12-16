Phanteks enters the AiO CPU cooling market

Phanteks has decided to broaden its product base by entering the AiO CPU cooling market. It is a natural market for Phanteks to explore and it is doing so with the relative safety of an Asetek collaboration – a significant player in this segment and a pioneer of AiO cooling designs.

The new range of AiO CPU coolers from Phanteks is the Glacier One range and it starts with four discrete offerings. As with other brands the range is created primarily by varying the radiator size, and Phanteks has thrown an all-white model into the mix too.

The Phanteks Glacier One 240MP / 240 MPH / 280MP / 360MP are all claimed to be optimised for a best in class noise-to-cooling performance ratio. They make use of Phanteks' own fan designs – the new silent Phanteks MP fans that now have a higher maximum RPM (2000-2200RPM). Phanteks lauds its new fans for "high airflow, low noise, and excellent cooling performance with its pressure optimized fan blades". Of course, the Glacier One 240MP / 240MPH use twin 120mm fans (varying only by colour, with the 240MPH using white fans with D-RGB lighting), the 280MP employs twin 140mm fans, and the 360MP has triple 120mm fans.

On the pump side of operations, connected by 400mm of flexi braided tubing, is the Gen7 pump unit from Asetek for reliable operation. Phanteks has built upon this solid operational foundation with its max compatibility low-profile mounting, and alluring tempered glass Infinity Mirror design with diffuse 3D RGB lighting.

Phanteks claims that the installation of its Glacier One AiOs is a cinch with the pre-filled design, triple tube clips, minimal cable clutter, exceptional RAM and motherboard clearance, and simple solid mounting system for AMD and Intel sockets.

These new Phanteks AiO CPU coolers are available imminently priced from £114.99 to £154.99.

