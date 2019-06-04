Noctua shows off black heatsinks, next-gen flagship, and passive cooler

Noctua has demoed a prototype of its next-generation 140mm D-type cooler at Computex 2019, as well as an entirely passive cooler running on a Core i9-9900K and a selection of upcoming all-black heatsinks.

The next-gen 140mm cooler is covered in the video above, but it will basically be launched as a higher-end version of the NH-D15 (which will continue being produced). Compared to that, it benefits from an extra heat pipe, 10 percent more surface area, and an asymmetrical design to help with PCIe clearance. There will be single- and dual-fan versions (RAM clearance 65mm and ~35mm respectively) when it launches, which is currently scheduled for around Q1 2020. A TR4 variant will also be sold, and this was shown cooling the 32-core Threadripper chip outputting over 400W of load. The fans used will be existing NF-A15 PWM models, and the cooler will ship with new NT-H2 thermal compound. Pricing is expected to be around $90 for single-fan and $100 for dual-fan, but those are subject to change.

Noctua also demoed its first ever passive/fanless cooler that relies on natural convection, also shown in the video above. It was installed in a case specifically designed for this cooling method, and was running with a Core i9-9900K running at 3.6GHz across all cores, but Noctua reckons more is possible, especially if you boost airflow with some super quiet fans either on the cooler or in the case. It’s at least a year out, but we’re excited to see how it pans out.

Lastly, Noctua is also readying its all-black Chromax coolers for a Q4 2019 release, hopefully October. It won’t be every model, but the NH-D15, NH-U12S, and low-profile NH-L9i will all get the treatment whereby the heatsink, fan(s), anti-vibration pads, cables, and mounting parts are all clad in black.

The non-watermarked images in this article were supplied by Noctua.

