Gigabyte announces Aorus Liquid Cooler AIO family

Gigabyte has announced the launch of its first all-in-one (ASI) sealed-loop liquid coolers, the Aorus Liquid Cooler family, in partnership with noted cooling specialist Asetek.

A name better associated with motherboards and graphics card, Gigabyte has been looking to become a supplier for as many components in a system as possible. Earlier in the year the company launched the ATC800 CPU cooler, and now it's breaking into the all-in-one market under its Aorus gaming-centric sub-brand with the Aorus Liquid Cooler family.

'The release of our ATC800 Cooler earlier this year was met with praise and we have followed through with a cooling solution for fans of AIO cooling,' claims Jackson Hsu, director of the Gigabyte Channel Solutions Product Development Division. 'The universal design for fan & pump RPM control allows for the new AIO coolers to work with motherboards from all brands.'

The tech powering the cooler isn't all Gigabyte's own, however: Like most AIO producers, the company has turned to an original design manufacturer (ODM) - in this case, Astek. 'Asetek was our technology partner of choice when we decided to expand our portfolio to include a series of AIO CPU coolers with advanced control features,' Hsu explains. 'Asetek has a stellar reputation for performance, quality and reliability, and their expertise combined with Gigabyte's exceptional product development led to the design of our new Aorus CPU Cooler Series.'

'"We're excited to see Gigabyte expand its offering of innovative and high quality Aorus PC hardware with these premium CPU liquid coolers,' adds Asetek chief operating officer John Hamill. 'With Asetek's Gen6 technology powering Gigabyte's new Aorus all-in-ones, gamers and DIY enthusiasts get peak performance, reliability and control.'

The Aorus Liquid Cooler family launches in three sizes: Dual-fan 240mm and 280mm plus a three-fan 360mm variant. All include support for all popular AMD and Intel socket types, along with bundled dual ball bearing fans with programmable RGB LED lighting. The bling continues at the pump and coldplate end, where Gigabyte has fitted a circular LCD panel capable of displaying CPU, temperature, and pump status information, or of being overridden and used to display arbitrary text or images.

Gigabyte isn't quite ready to confirm pricing and availability, however, stating on the official product page only that the coolers are coming soon.