EKWB launches Inertia D5 Body pump tops

EKWB is launching the EK-Quantum Inertia Body pump tops which are designed to replace original D5 pump tops, supposedly increasing hydraulic performance and also adding addressable RGB lighting to the mix.



D5 pump owners who are interested can choose between two different designs, both of which are CNC-machined. The first is a black POM acetal (Polyoxymethylene) pump top with a milky white LED ring cover to diffuse the lighting, and the second is a cast-acrylic model with a black cover over the LEDs.



A standard 5V addressable RGB LED connector ensures that lighting effects can be manipulated by motherboards or controllers, and the lighting is compatible with all the usual software suites from major motherboard manufacturers. The LED strip cover is also removable (via two screws), so users can remove or replace the lighting with a different strip if they wish.



The pump tops have a single inlet on top and a single outlet on the side, both of course sporting standard G 1/4” threads. Both vertical and horizontal pump mounting are supported. In addition to the claimed 15 percent hydraulic performance increase, EKWB suggests its pump top is ‘free of vibration-induced noise’ thanks to a rubber shock absorbed that decouples that main pump body from the mounting clip.



The EK-Quantum Inertia D5 Body D-RGB pump tops are onsale now for €75.53 at the time of writing (around £68 in GBP or $86 in USD). More information is available on the official website.