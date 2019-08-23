EKWB launches 38mm-thick Meltemi radiator fan

EK Water Blocks (EKWB) has announced the launch of a chunky 120mm fan designed to offer extremely high static pressure for pushing air through radiators: the 38mm-thick Meltemi.

Named, EK Water Blocks explains, for a strong dry northern winds of the Aegean Sea - which happens to read a lot like 'Melty Me' in English - the 120mm EK-Meltemi cooling fan measures a chunky 38mm thick. Designed, the company explains, specifically for the high static pressure needed to push air through fine-finned radiators, the seven-blade design boasts a claimed 2.75mm H₂0 static pressure - equivalent to 27 Pascals.

The Meltemi fan is designed to spin at 1,800 revolutions per minute maximum with pulse-width modulation (PWM) speed control provided on its 50cm four-pin cable. The dual ball-bearing shaft is rated to 50,000 hours of operation, while at its top speed the fan pushes a claimed 62 cubic feet per minute or 105 cubic metres per hour depending on your preferred units of measurement. At this speed, the company has measured a 44dBA noise level and a 1.6W power draw.

Other features of the new fan, apart from its impressive girth, include a sealed-edge casing, which the company claims gives it top performance in push or pull configurations without losing static pressure, and the provision of both UNC 6-23 screws for use with a radiator and self-tapping screws in the pack for multiple mounting options.

The EK-Meltemi is available now from the EKWB web shop, priced at €26.11 (around £24 including VAT.)