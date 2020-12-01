EK launches its first liquid cooling multiblock

EK Water Blacks has launched what it is calling its first multiblock. The EK-Quantum Momentum Aorus Z490 Xtreme has been specifically engineered for the Z490 Aorus Xtreme motherboard from Gigabyte. It promises that its "completely new approach" to liquid-cooling will be a great choice for enthusiasts and those who regularly overclock their PC systems. It has sophisticated D-RGB lighting too.

The EK-Quantum Momentum Aorus Z490 Xtreme pushes beyond the typical monoblock design by using precise manufacturing to create a set of snugly interlinking blocks to cool various heat critical components on your motherboard. The main block is of course on the Socket 1200 CPU and extends to cover the VRM. Using precise interlinked fittings with 'barbs' other cooling blocks are added to chill components like chokes and the 10G LAN controller.

As with any EKWB product it is claimed that only the best materials are used, and precisely machined, for their purpose. The top of the monoblock features a mix of CNC-machined glass-like cast acrylic, nickel-plated brass, and an Elox Black Aluminium piece. Below there is a nickel plated copper cold plate with dense microfinned structure to make the most of the coolant liquid flow. Screw-in standoffs are all pre-installed to make fitting the multiblock a cinch.

In the main picture you can see the RGB lighting in effect. The transparent section in the Plexi version of the monoblock includes a 3-pin 5V D-RGB LED strip. This is of course compatible with Gigabyte's RGB Fusion 2.0 control software.

EKWB says that its multiblock will be available starting from Monday, 7th December but you can pre-order now for fast despatch. The product is priced at €339.90 including sales tax.

