Corsair's next gen AiO coolers feature circular LCD panels

It looks like Corsair is readying a next gen range of All-in-One CPU liquid coolers just in time for the launch of Intel's Alder Lake processors for desktop PCs. Leak-centric tech site VideoCardz has plenty of detailed images of these new AiO CPU coolers, from various angles. Some of the leaked promotional pictures even show the coolers installed in a system based around an Asus Prime Z690 Motherboard, with Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory.

Of course, the new AiOs will come with mounts for LGA1700, for the new ADL processor / socket. On Instagram, Corsair firm is teasing the pump-block LCD in particular. This is going to be a circular display and users are going to be able to customise what is displayed on the screen. From the images we can see that useful status figures will be one of the options users can configure – fan RPM, CPU temps, coolant temp, and other parameters will be monitorable via the built-in display.

Among the Corsair PR materials leaked, you can see details of the individual fans, various angles of the CPU block, and both a dual-fan and triple fan radiator. We don't know if these are existing aRGB fans or if they too have been upgraded.

Corsair AiO coolers are ready for LGA1700 and Intel Alder Lake processors

There is some reassurance that your Corsair AiO investment won't have to be flushed down the pan should you upgrade to Intel ADL-S in the coming months. The firm has announced that it has created an LGA1700 Retrofit Kit which supports a wide range of currently shipping and past all-in-one CPU coolers, "including the full award-winning Elite Capellix range, RGB PRO XT range, H100x, and more".

The kits for LGA1700 from Corsair aren't free, but are very reasonable at $2.99/€2.99/£1.99 with free shipping in the US and Europe. A complete mounting kit (rather than upgrade) is available, too, for $14.99.