Corsair SP RGB Elite Fan Series launched

Fremont-based PC tech company Corsair has rustled up a new series of cooling fans. The new spinners are dubbed the Corsair SP RGB Elite Fan Series and are up for sale in 120 and 140mm diameters, in single or multi-packs, use Corsair AirGuide tech, and feature eight vibrant aRGB LEDs each. Corsair makes it clear that you can successfully task these fans in applications such as case intake or exhaust, or for mounting to a liquid cooling radiator or heatsink.





Corsair AirGuide technology uses anti-vortex vanes on the fan frame to channel airflow into a cone directed towards your PC components. Moreover, with their PWM control, you can setup profiles to adjust fan speeds from 550 RPM to 1,500 RPM (for SP120 RGB Elite) or from 450 RPM to 1,200 RPM (for SP140 RGB Elite). The fan blades are made from a translucent material engineered for stability, low noise, and pleasingly even RGB LED lighting diffusion.

One of the major attractions of these Corsair SP RGB Elite Fan series will be the RGB lighting. As mentioned in the intro, each fan has eight individual aRGB LEDs to help create a mesmerising display in your PC. For ease of deployment Corsair has bundled its compact iCUE Lighting Node Core controller with twin and triple kits of these fans. The controller easily connects to your PC with simple USB (2.0 or better) and SATA power connections. Using this controller you can enjoy the scope and freedom to customise and sync lighting available via the powerful Corsair iCUE software.

You can purchase the fans and kits mentioned above direct from Corsair, starting at £14.99 for a single 120mm fan, to £54.99 for a 120mm triple pack and the Node controller. The 140mm fan costs £16.99 solo, or £44.99 in s double pack with Node controller. Only the 120mm/kits were available and in stock at the time of writing. Buyers get a two-year warranty.