Corsair announces white revision of many of its cooling products

Corsair has announced that several of its cooling products will now be available in a white finish, but don't get too excited - the components aren't as white as you'd expect.

Aimed at those PC builders who love a window in their case and attractive aesthetics on the inside, Corsair has updated multiple components to look a little different than before. This includes the Corsair iCUE QL RGB Series of fans which already offer 34 RGB LEDs across 4 different light loops, as well as the Corsair Hydro X series of cooling components. Items such as the Corsair XC7 RGB CPU Water Block and XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo are available in white along with the Hydro X Series XD3 RGB, a new small-form-factor Pump/Reservoir Combo.

In case you need a refresher, the Corsair iCUE QL RGB Series PWM fans launched last year and look rather good at the best of times. They offer 34 RGB LEDs illuminating each fan with 2 light loops on the front and 2 on the back. It's possible to purchase them in single or multi-fan kits of either 120 mm or 140 mm sizes, with multi-fan kits including a Corsair iCUE Lighting Node Core RGB Lighting Controller too, so users should be fairly well catered for here.

The XC7 RGB CPU Water Block cools Intel LGA 115X and AMD AM4 processors with a nickel-plated copper cold plate and over 50 micro-cooling fins. It also includes 16 individually addressable RGB LEDs so it'll look the part in your system. The XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo uses a Xylem D5 PWMP pump, built into a 330ml reservoir. It features 10 individually addressable RGB LEDs.

Finally, there's the new XD3 RGB Pump/Reservoir which uses a Xylem DDC PWM pump and has 16 individually addressable, iCUE-controlled RGB LEDs. The good thing about this one is it's aimed at small-form-factor cases because it only measures 114 mm x 114 mm x 58 mm, which also means it uses a smaller reservoir of 180ml. There's still room though for an integrated temperature sensor.

It all sounds pretty good but we still need to turn to the earlier issue - they're not all that white despite being considered part of Corsair's new white range, featuring some black edges.

Still, if you want a different look to the solid black range that previous components stuck with, these certainly look the part. Just don't expect pure white by any means.

Amongst the news, Corsair also announced that there will now be RGB lighting control for Asus Aura Sync RGB motherboards via the Corsair iCUE software tool.