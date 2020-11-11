Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 SUB-Zero launched

Cooler Master has launched a new CPU cooler which at first glance looks like a common-or-garden AiO LCS with 360mm radiator. However, the Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero is actually one of a new breed of coolers designed to make use of Intel Cryo Cooling technology. Intel Cryo Cooling isn't really a new technology but is based upon the principles of Thermoelectric Cooling (TEC) with a refined DC controller plus custom software.

Unlike traditional AiO cooling solutions that look similar to this, the new ML360 Sub-Zero provides what is called a sub-ambient cooling solution. Passing a current through the TEC plate causes the side in contact with the CPU to reduce temperatures by as much as 20 or 30°C below ambient levels. Once the CPU is put under load the cooler can maintain a sizable temperature advantage over traditional LCS systems up to a point. For reference please refer to the table below.

In practical terms Cooler Master says that the MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero will help you achieve not just cooler CPU temperatures but the fruit of those cooler conditions – maintaining higher processor frequencies at lower voltages with excellent stability. This makes it a good choice for demanding content creators and gamers, according to Cooler Master, as well as for overclocking high jinks.

The radiator fans and cooler block might look pretty standard for an AiO and they share a lot of common qualities with those systems. The main differences are in the water block which connects to the CPU and houses the TEC plate, as you can see in the diagram. TEC can cause dangerous water condensation in your system if not kept in check but cooler design adaptations, the controller / sensor hardware, and Intel's software are designed to minimise such a risk.

You will need at least a 750W PSU (depending upon other system components) as the cooler can consume as much as 200W. The cooler is compatible with 10th and 11th generation Intel Core processors.

If you are interested in the Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero, it is scheduled to become available towards the end of this month and will set you back approx €350.



EK alternative



EKWB has also worked alongside Intel in implementing a TEC and presented its own solution based upon Intel Cryo Cooling technology; it is called the EK-QuantumX Delta TEC - Copper + Nickel and is available for pre-order now at US$359.99.