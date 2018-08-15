Cooler Master, fresh from its partnership with AMD on the Wraith Ripper Threadripper air cooler, hsa announced the launch of its largest ever all-in-one (AIO) closed-loop liquid cooling system: The MasterLiquid ML360R RGB.

Designed for all common mainstream AMD and Intel socket types - though not including TR4, the socket used for AMD's larger-than-average Epyc-based Threadripper parts in the high-end desktop (HEDT) and workstation markets - Cooler Master's new MasterLiquid ML360R RGB builds on the company's previous all-in-one sealed-loop liquid cooling kits but writ large. Based on a 360mm radiator measuring 27.2mm in thickness, the cooler comes with three 650-2,000 revolutions per minute (RPM) pulse-width modulated (PWM) 'Air Balance' fans capable of pushing 66.7 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of air at a static pressure of 2.34mmH₂0 and a noise level between six and 30dBA.

A key feature of the new design, Cooler Master explains, is the low-profile dual-chamber combined pump and water block, which - as the name of the cooler implies - includes 12 individually-addressable RGB LEDs behind a plastic diffuser. The fans, too, include LED lighting, all of which can be controlled through compatible motherboards' RGB headers or using the currently-in-beta MasterPlus+ software. An RGB LED controller unit is included as standard, along with a five-in-one splitter.

Cooler Master has confirmed US pricing for the MasterLiquid ML360R RGB at $159.99 (around £126 excluding taxes), with UK pricing and availability yet to be announced. More information is available on the official product page.