Bitspower Mobius water block echoes Nvidia FE design

Taiwanese liquid cooling specialist Bitspower has launched a new premium water block for owners of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition. The new Bitspower Premium Mobius VGA Water Block is an interesting design in that it echoes Nvidia's cross-your-heart motif but under the acrylic window with RGB lighting is a full coverage nickel-plated copper block.

Bitspower says that the Mobius has been "specifically engineered to provide the best temperature control while also keeping the aesthetic elegance that Bitspower is known for". The cooling solution encases the RTX 3080 FE PCB in its entirety and where you might have seen fans and fins there is now a window into the LCS system.



The full coverage solution is said to be "meticulously carved" to provide full contact with all the important heat-emitting component such as the GPU and VRM area. Over this nickel-plated copper block is the acrylic coolant channel block with dRGB LEDs for eye candy. The RGB strip chosen by Bitspower is compatible with the Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome, Biostar Vivid LED DJ and Razer Chroma lighting sync systems.

A few specs are provided by Bitspower as follows:

Dimensions (LxWxH): 226x99.5x39mm

Thread : G1/4-inch x 4

Compatibility: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition

In the box: BPPRE-VG3080FEID water block, aluminium backplate, thermal pad, mounting components

RGB; If you don't have a spare dRGB header on the motherboard you can buy the optional Bitspower Touchaqua Digital RGB Multi Function Controller

Bitspower says the Mobius water block for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 FE will become available in the coming weeks with pricing (converted from Taiwan currency) of £240 + VAT.