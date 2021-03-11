be quiet! updates its Pure Rock Slim CPU cooler

be quiet! has announced the Pure Rock Slim 2 CPU air cooler. This is the sequel to the Pure Rock Slim that was featured in the Bit-Tech news pages back in Sept 2016. Like its forbearer, the Pure Rock Slim 2 is an asymmetric tower cooler that has been designed for compact PC builds where space is at a premium.

On paper the new Pure Rock Slim 2 appears to be very similar to the previous model. Be quiet! hasn't gone into any comparison details or described specifically why the new model would be a superior choice, but digging through previous retail listings (the product page for the older model has disappeared), shows the following differences; the TDP cooling rating has increased from 120 to 130W, be quiet! has optimised its AMD mountings, and the cooler comes with a Pure Wings 2 92mm PWM fan strapped on where previously the fan design was not mentioned by be quiet!

Official highlights of the Pure Rock Slim 2 are as follows:

A high 130W TDP cooling efficiency

An optimized AMD mounting for an even easier installation in alignment with the airflow

Full configuration of RAM memory banks in PC cases with limited space

Three high-performance 6mm heat pipes with aluminium caps and HDT technology

Pure Wings 2 92mm PWM fan for silent operation of max. 25.4dB(A)

PWM variable speed operation to help balance cooling and quietness

Brushed aluminium finish

Three-year manufacturer’s warranty

Other important specs for would-be buyers include the size (L82 x W97 x H135mm) and weight (385g). Moreover, buyers might be pleased with the convenience of finding that a thermal paste has already been applied (or annoyed that they have to clean it off to use their own preferred paste).

The be quiet! Pure Rock Slim 2 CPU cooler has an MSRP of €25.90 / $25.90 / £23.99 and will start to become available from late March, depending on your region.

Alongside the above CPU air cooler, be quiet! launched two M.2 SSD heatsink designs, the M.2 SSD Cooler MC1 and MC1 Pro. These have the same low-key matte black ridged design, but the Pro model has a built-in heatpipe.